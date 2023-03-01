SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas woman was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for her role in a meth trafficking scheme, authorities say.

In 2021, Karen Lastiri, 32, consented to a vehicle search during a traffic stop where Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies found 115 pounds of methamphetamine hydrochloride, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During her arrest, Lastiri was traveling from Houston to San Antonio with two children in her vehicle, the release stated. She was later released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

“Lastiri worked as a driver for a Drug Trafficking Organization and put her children’s lives at risk by bringing them on this job,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas.