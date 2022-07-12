HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Standby generators are becoming a necessity due to natural disasters causing a strain on the state’s power grid.

Generac, one of the largest manufacturing companies, said they are installing about 150 generators each month.

The company is currently experiencing an elevated number of phone calls, web inquiries, and emails for standby generators. While the cost varies, some generators can go up to $20,000.

According to Generac’s President of Consumer Power, Kyle Raabe, standby generators are an investment some residents are making to be prepared.

“While the power’s out, you don’t have to worry about if I’m on a well, am I going to have water to shower and cook? All of those basic necessities, you can take those off the table as a concern, because the standby generator that’s attached to your home just simply turns on,” said Raabe. “If you take care of it, and you maintain it, well, it’ll take care of you, your family for 15 years.”

Robert Deshazo who works with Generator Supercenter of the Valley said they are working hard to fulfill this year’s and last year’s demands.

With the demand and ramp-up in production, they are currently hiring to keep up with generator installations.

“We’re hiring people, electricians, plumbers, technicians, salespeople, all of that, so it’s also a matter of having the staff available to be able to complete the installation.”

Deshazo said the demand for standby generators has always been present but has increased due to power grid conditions that took place during the February 2021 winter storm.

If you own a generator, Deshazo advises to keep up with its maintenance and check the battery to ensure it works properly.

Anyone interested in a standby generator is encouraged to do their research and connect with professionals to better understand what works best.