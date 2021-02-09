Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Brownsville

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Walmart and Sam’s Club announced their pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in some locations in Texas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program starting Friday, Feb. 12.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available.

One of the locations include the city of Brownsville, located at 2205 E. Ruben Torres Sr. Blvd.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Texas which can be found on the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare, according to officials with Walmart and Sam’s Club.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Texas, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers, and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

Appointments are available seven days a week, but the exact timing will vary based on the local availability of the vaccine.

