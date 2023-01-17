HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after her 2-year-old was found wandering a parking lot while she was getting her body waxed, authorities said.

Dashayla Allen, 28, was arrested on a charge of abandoning a child with intent to return, according to a news release from the Harris County Constable, Precinct 4.

On Jan. 13, deputies responded to the 21100 block of Kukendahl Road after receiving multiple calls of a 2-year-old child walking around a parking lot of a shopping center, the release stated.

Upon arrival, deputies located the child’s mother, identified as Allen, who said she left the child in the vehicle while she went inside a “waxing center to get her body waxed,” authorities said.

The release stated that Allen thought she left the child lock on.

The child was released to a guardian who arrived at the scene, and Allen was taken into custody, authorities said. The woman’s bond was set at $2,500, the release stated.