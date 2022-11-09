LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University student convicted of a misdemeanor in the shooting and injury of a homeless man in Nashville filed a defamation lawsuit against a Houston lawyer for a post on Twitter, according to a release from the Quackenbush Law Firm in Amarillo.

The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of Katie Quackenbush and was seeking $40 million in damages – $10 million in actual damages and $30 million in punitive damages.

The lawsuit claimed Crump defamed Quackenbush in a Twitter post Tuesday morning where he said she committed “cold-blooded murder.”

In March, Quackenbush was convicted of Reckless Endangerment for shooting Gerald Melton in 2017. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder, but was not convicted, according to EverythingLubbock.com sister station WKRN.

She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of unsupervised probation. According to WKRN, her sentence would be completed in Texas.

Crump’s original tweet was deleted and replaced with one that did not say Quackenbush committed “cold-blooded murder.”

The lawsuit claims the comments were racially-motivated hate speech against white people and were “made solely for the purpose of self-promotion and financial gain.”