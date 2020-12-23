Texas Supreme Court extends emergency eviction relief program until March 15

A rental sign is posted in front of an apartment complex Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Phoenix. Housing advocacy groups have joined lawmakers lobbying Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to extend his coronavirus-era moratorium on evictions when it expires, when the 120-day order ending July 22 was supposed to ensure people would not lose their homes if they fell ill to COVID-19 or lost jobs in the pandemic’s economic fallout. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Texas Supreme Court has extended its emergency eviction relief program for tenants struggling to pay rent until March 15.

In an emergency order posted Tuesday, the Texas Supreme Court extended deadlines for procedures for tenants and landlords under a statewide housing-assistance program intended to avoid evictions for tenants behind on rent.

The decision comes after Congress passed a stimulus bill Monday, extending the federal moratorium on evictions through the end of January.

The revised order will be effective immediately for certain counties determined by the Office of Court Administration.

For all other counties designated as pilots in the program, the effective date will be set by the Office of Court Administration.

For all other Texas counties, the effective date will be announced later by the Office of Court Administration.

Under the order establishing the program an eviction proceeding may be abated by agreement for 60 days.

The order also says that eviction pleadings must include notice to tenants that they may be eligible for as much as six months past-due rent paid, only the tenants and landlords agree to participation in the program.

Eligibility for rental assistance under the program will be administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

The order expires March 15 unless extended by the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

