Texas Supreme Court denies Planned Parenthood’s request to continue SB8 lawsuits

AUSTIN (ValleyCentral) — The Supreme Court of Texas denied Planned Parenthood’s request to continue law on Senate Bill 8, also known as the “heartbeat bill.”

The Texas Multidistrict Litigation Panel indefinitely paused 14 lawsuits filed in Travis County district court at the request of Texas Right to Life, according to the Texas Tribune.

Planned Parenthood filed a temporary restraining order against Texas Right to Life in early Sept. The TRO was filed to stop Texas Right to Life from suing abortion providers at Planned Parenthood health centers.

On Sept. 29, Planned Parenthood filed a petition to the high court, requesting them to un-pause the 14 lawsuits.

“Texas Right to Life and others who have championed this cruel and unconstitutional law have for more than 30 days now used every procedural trick possible to deprive millions of Texans of their constitutional right to abortion. This must stop,” said Helene Krasnoff, vice president for public policy litigation and law, Planned Parenthood Federation of America in a statement.

The Biden Administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics the same day the Texas Supreme Court denied the request.