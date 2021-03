Texas slated for 900K first doses this week — here’s which RGV providers are getting vaccines

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Harlingen, KVEO (Texas)—Texas is expected to receive more than 900,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says 685,470 doses will go to at least 481 providers in 183 counties in the state. Another 230,000 first doses will go to pharmacies and federally-qualified health centers.

Another 674,580 doses have been ordered by the state to be used as second doses.

Texas has given out more than 8.8 million doses, an increase of 1.2 million just in the last week, DSHS says. More than 6 million have gotten at least one dose, and more than 3 million are fully vaccinated.

For seniors in the state, DSHS says 59% of them have received one dose, and one in three are fully vaccinated. Nearly one in seven of all Texans at least 16 years old are now fully vaccinated as well.

DSHS says about 12 to 14 million people are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C.

RGV providers expecting doses next week

Here’s a breakdown of providers within the KVEO viewing area that are expected to receive doses from next week’s allotment.

Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County will receive a total of 19,760 COVID-19 vaccines.

DHR Health 5501 South McColl Road Edinburg —8,190 dosages Moderna vaccine

Lhd Hidalgo County Health Department 1304 S 25th Ave—6,000 dosages Pfizer vaccine

Ut Health Rgv Employee Health Edinburg 1210 W Schunior St—1,170 dosages Moderna vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle – Alton 201 S Los Ebanos Rd Alton – 100 dosages Moderna vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle – Donna 105 S 10th St Donna – 100 dosages Moderna vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle – Edcouch 1518 Santa Rosa Ave Edcouch – 100 dosages Moderna vaccine

Edinburg CISD Health Services Department 411 N 8th Ave Edinburg – 1,000 dosages Moderna vaccine

Edinburg CISD School Based Health Center 1601 E Sprague St Edinburg – 700 dosages Moderna vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle – Edinburg 301 N 87th St Edinburg – 100 dosages Moderna vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle – Mercedes 1500 W 1st St Mercedes – 100 dosages Moderna vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle – Mission 611 N Bryan Rd Mission – 100 dosages Moderna vaccine

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD 601 E Kelly Ave Pharr – 2,000 dosages Moderna vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle – San Juan 3 2900 N Raul Longoria Rd Rear Entry San Juan – 100 dosages Moderna vaccine

Cameron County

Cameron County will receive a total of 8,570 COVID-19 vaccines.

Ut Health Rgv Multispecialty 2106 Treasure Hills Blvd Ste 1.326 Harlingen CAMERON – 1,170 Pfizer vaccine

Ccdhhs San Benito Nursing Office 1390 W Expressway 83 San Benito – 6,000 dosages Moderna vaccine

DSHS Harlingen (RE) 601 W Sesame Drive Harlingen – 1,000 dosages Moderna vaccine

Rio Grande State Center 1401 S Rangerville Rd Harlingen – 200 dosages Moderna vaccine

Su Clinica Women’s Health Center- Harlingen 1706 Treasure Hills Blvd Harlingen – 100 dosages Moderna vaccine

Port Isabel Health Clinic 202 2nd St Port Isabel – 100 dosages Moderna vaccine

Starr County

Starr County will receive a total of 1,500 COVID-19 vaccines.

Family Health Center Llp 2768 Pharmacy Rd Rio Grande City -1,000 dosages Moderna vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle – Rio Grande 600 N Garza St Ste A Rio Grande City – 100 dosages Moderna vaccine

Pediatric Practice Association – Rio Grande City 201 E 2nd St Rio Grande City – 300 dosages Moderna vaccine

Nuestra Clinica Del Valle – Roma 2891 E Grant St Roma 100 dosages Moderna vaccine

Willacy County

Willacy County will receive a total of 200 COVID-19 vaccines.

Americo M Baca PLLC 336 S 8th St Raymondville 200 dosages Moderna vaccine