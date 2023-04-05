HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Salvation Army of Texas has sent three kitchens and crews to help storm victims in Little Rock, AR.

After powerful storms and tornadoes touched down in Little Rock, the Salvation Army arrived on Sunday to support five disaster response units already serving in affected communities.

Teams are working to serve meals, snacks and drinks during their 14-day deployment. Crews also provide emotional and spiritual care to storm survivors, according to a release from the Salvation Army.

Several feeding units, each with the capacity to feed 1,500 meals a day, will be going into impacted areas serving residents.

“This spirit of teamwork and supporting each other is at the very foundation of our disaster services,” said Alvin Migues, Emergency Disasters Services Director for The Salvation Army in Texas. “In 2017, during the height of response to Hurricane Harvey in the Gulf Coast area, we had 104 mobile feeding units and teams from Salvation Army locations across the country supporting our efforts here in Texas.”

The fierce storms spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast, killing at least 32 people.

The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital and also collapsed the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, stunning people throughout the region with the scope of the damage.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)