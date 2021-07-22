Texas residents charged with smuggling 89 people in a trailer

LAREDO, Texas — A Houston man and woman are set to appear in Laredo federal court on allegations they attempted to smuggle undocumented immigrants.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Marc Anthony Bane, 45, and Tara Renee Dillon, 33 are set to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Dos Santos on Thursday.

According to the charges, Bane and Dillon arrived at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate Highway 35 approximately 29 miles north of Laredo in a tractor-trailer.

A service K-9 detected an odor within the trailer, said the news release. The charges stated law enforcement then searched the vehicle and found 89 undocumented non-U.S. citizens.

Bane said he was expected to be paid $1,000 for transporting the trailer.

Bane and Dillon face up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine if convicted, said the release.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of Bord Patrol.