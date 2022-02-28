AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Tuesday, the primary election season kicks off nationwide with the first one happening in Texas. Soon, we could have a better idea of who will represent each party in the November midterm election for positions at the state level down to the county. Here’s what you need to know before voting in the 2022 primary election.

When can I vote?

The 2022 Texas primary election is on Tuesday, March 1. Polling locations open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. CT.

Where do I vote?

If you are eligible to vote, you can find your nearest polling location on the Texas secretary of state’s website. Polling locations may change, so it is important to check before you head over.

On the website’s voter portal, you can also check your registration status by entering your personal information — like your full name, birthday and county of residence.

What am I going to see on my ballot?

Texas is an open primary state which means, regardless of party, you can decide whether you’re going to vote for Democratic candidates on the Democratic ballot or for Republican ones on the Republican ballot — you cannot fill out both ballots.

How you vote in the primary election won’t impact how you’re allowed to vote in November, but if there’s a runoff, you won’t be able to cross party lines.

Here’s a sample of the Travis County Republican primary election ballot. Here’s a sample of the Travis County Democratic primary election ballot.

The goal of the primaries is to pick one candidate to represent each party in the November election, the winner of which will ultimately represent you.

What races are on the ballot?

All of the state’s executive offices are on the ballot, as well as races for the U.S. House, Texas Legislature, State Board of Education, some judicial seats and county positions.

What do I need to bring with me?

Under Texas law, voters are required to bring identification with them to vote. Here are the accepted forms of identification:

Texas Driver License

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas Handgun License

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport

Some people recommend bringing two forms of identification to avoid any issues.

What’s not allowed?

Under Texas law, you cannot use most wireless communication devices within 100 feet of a voting station, nor are you allowed to record sound or images in that space. Those restricted electronics include:

Cell phones

Cameras

Tablet computers

Laptop computers

Sound recorders

Any other device that may communicate wirelessly, or be used to record sound or images.

You are also not allowed to wear clothing, hats, flags, etc. that relate to a candidate currently on the ballot within 100 feet of the voting station.