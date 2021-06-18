Watch Live: President Biden speaks on coronavirus as July 4 vaccine goal nears

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on the country’s vaccination program as his goal to have 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4 nears.

The White House has launched a month-long blitz to combat vaccine hesitancy and a lack of urgency to get shots, particularly in the South and Midwest, but it is increasingly resigned to missing the president’s vaccination target. The administration has insisted that even if the goal isn’t reached, it will have little effect on the overall U.S. recovery, which is already ahead of where Biden said it would be months ago.

The pace of new vaccinations in the U.S. has dropped below 400,000 people per day — down from a high of nearly 2 million per day two months ago.

States have implement incentives like million-dollar prizes, free beer and countless other giveaways around the country that have failed to significantly move the needle on vaccine hesitancy.

“The more people we get vaccinated, the more success we’re going to have in the fight against this virus,” Biden said from the White House earlier this month. He predicted that with more vaccinations, America will soon experience “a summer of freedom, a summer of joy, a summer of get-togethers and celebrations. An All-American summer.”

To date 65% of the adult U.S. population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 142.5 million adults are fully vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

This comes as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The number of lives lost is about equal to the number of Americans who died of cancer in 2019.

Worldwide, the COVID-19 death toll stands at about 3.8 million confirmed deaths.

