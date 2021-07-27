Texas National Guard still waiting for reimbursement for deployment to U.S. Capitol after January 6

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Members of the National Guard gather near the U.S. Capitol before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Military Department said this week that lack of reimbursement will soon leave Texas National Guardsmen without pay for the rest of the federal fiscal year.

When demonstrations outside the U.S. Capitol turned violent on Jan. 6, the National Guard deployed more than 26,000 soldiers and airmen in the following days, including Texas troops. Now, military leaders are worried about when legislation will be passed in Congress to get the $521 million they’re owed back.

In a July 26 letter to key Congressional budget writers, leaders within the Adjutants General Association, including Texas Adjutant General Tracy Norris, shared a “collective concern” regarding the lack of reimbursement for the Guard’s response after January 6, when demonstrations outside the U.S. Capitol turned violent.

“It is merely days before Congress recesses for the month of August, and yet seemingly there is no movement on any of the proposed legislation to reimburse the National Guard for the costs incurred to ensure a peaceful and safe transition of our government,” the letter, led by Nebraska’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, stated.

The Texas Army National Guard has already canceled its monthly weekend training exercises and yearly training for August and September as a result of the looming budgetary shortfall, state military officials confirmed.

Most important, Norris says, is the personal financial impact the delay could have for soldiers.

“Now, these soldiers will go without pay for two months and will incur a debt for federal Guard-furnished benefit premiums such as Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance and Tricare Reserve Select,” Norris added. She said soldiers may also lose retirement points which would cause the last year of training fail to count on their service record.

Norris explained that in addition to the January deployment to Capitol Hill, Texas Guardsmen have been on the front lines of state COVID-19 response, civil disturbance operations, border response and other state and federal missions.

“We have the most experienced force the Texas Guard has ever seen,” Norris stated. “The ability to retain this experience and support our soldiers is directly affected by these budget shortfalls. We need a solution.”

The Texas Military Department did not immediately share requested details on how many Guardsmen were deployed from the Lone Star State to the nation’s capital or how much money Texas seeks to recoup.

State-funded missions including border deployments as part of Operation Lone Star, in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety, are not expected to be affected, the Texas Military Department said.