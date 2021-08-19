Texas House finally reaches a quorum as several House Democrats return to the Capitol

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Thursday evening, the Texas House gaveled in, and finally had enough members on the House floor to have a quorum. That’s a first, this second special session.

Enough of the Democrats who had been absent from the chamber returned to the Capitol Thursday. They initially fled the state to fight a controversial, GOP-backed elections bill during the first special session earlier this summer.

One key member who returned Thursday is Houston Democrat Garnet Coleman.

He’d been absent since the end of the regular session – because he had his right leg amputated for health reasons. He was pushed to his desk in a wheelchair.

Earlier Thursday, the number needed for quorum dropped from 100 to 99 House members because San Antonio Democrat Leo Pacheco resigned. He’d announced those plans earlier this year, as he’ll be leaving to teach at San Antonio College.

The next order of business is the first reading and referral of bills to committees. It’s not clear when the House will take up the elections bill that led to the walkout.