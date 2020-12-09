Texas DPS expands hours at some driver license offices to accommodate pandemic closures

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday certain driver license offices would participate in extended hours starting in 2021, in an effort to accommodate closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hours of operation for those offices would expand to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Current business hours at those locations are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The agency published a list of participating offices Wednesday afternoon.

“Customers can begin making appointments for these new time slots immediately,” the agency wrote in a press release.

According to the DPS statement, customers not showing up to scheduled appointments has “become a major issue statewide.” The agency requested Texans change appointment times in advance if you are unable to make your scheduled appointment.

DPS revealed from May 26 through Nov. 30, approximately 27% of people did not show up for their appointments.

“To help combat that issue, many offices are offering customers without an appointment a spot on a ‘standby’ list,” the agency stated. “These customers are required to wait in the office and are assisted in the event of a cancelation or no show.”

A limited number of same-day appointments are made available at each driver license office on a first come, first served basis, DPS explained.

Earlier in the year, DPS implemented Saturday hours in an attempt to address pandemic-related office closures.

Some Texans qualify for online or phone renewal of driver licenses or identification cards, as well as changing addresses.

To schedule an in-person appointment, visit the DPS online scheduler.