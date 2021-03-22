With 100% capacity expansions underway, Gov. Abbott emphasizes protections from lawsuits for Texas businesses

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott held a small business roundtable on Monday in Fort Worth.

State Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, who chairs the Senate’s Committee on Business & Commerce, and is also a member of the Committee on Finance will join the governor.

Earlier this month, Abbott announced businesses would be able to expand capacity to 100% across the state.

Abbott has vowed to protect businesses from any litigation stemming from COVID-19, specifically offering protection as long as the businesses operated “in good faith.”

During the conference, Abbott said that while he believes businesses would be able to fully defend themselves from people claiming they got COVID-19 “with no proof” from an establishment, more protections need to be in place.

“It’s hard for anyone to really know where they may have been exposed to COVID,” the governor said. “And that’s one thing that would make a lawsuit like this be so frivolous… While we still believe a business would be successful in defending themselves against this litigation, they would still come out to be a loser because of all the money they had to spend defending themselves. They should not even have to spend that money.”

Abbott explained that as the year continues, he’ll host several more roundtables to talk to business owners. He said ideas and strategies taken from these discussions will be taken back to the Texas Capitol.