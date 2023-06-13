HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In the recent legislative session at the Texas State Capitol, lawmakers have passed to allow public schools to hire chaplains to counsel students.

However, opening the door for more religion in public schools can come with some pushback.

Valley mother of two young children Rose Guerra says it’s beneficial to have chaplains on school campuses.

“I think it’s a good thing other than those things on in the world even of them just hearing parents talking about it it’s a stressful thing but also when they go through testing that’s also a good thing for them to have,” Guerra said.

Area chaplains say this will help reduce stress for not just students but also teachers.

“Now maybe if that teacher comes into our office it lets that out with us because we are here to hear, sometimes all they need is someone to listen to them so what if they come in and able to treat the children a little bit better,” Associate Clinical Chaplain & Pastoral Counselor Lyssa Aleman said.

Yet others feel church and state need to be separated. Opening the door for more religion in public schools violates religious freedoms.

“True religious freedom means that we don’t put one religion over the other and by inserting officials to our schools,” Emily Witt, Communications & Media Strategist with the Texas Freedom Network said. “We are violating the religious freedom of every Texan that sends their kids to a public school we’re violating their parental rights by doing that.”

Witt says there are many Texas LGBTQIA+ students and they don’t deserve to have their beliefs taken away or to have a religious figure saying they’re wrong for how they live.

“It also really worries us that chaplains again required to go through the same rigorous training that counselors are, counselors are required not to insert their personal bias into the advice they give students,” Witt said.

Chaplains understand how this passing can come with some criticism but also say members of the clergy and students can all learn from each other.

“You don’t have to say anything about your god, all you need to do is just love and they will know you by your fruit you don’t have to say anything let your love, let your walk be the one to say that you’re a Christian sometimes you don’t need to say it,” Aleman said.

“When you’re voting, think about who is going to protect the values that you want in your schools and make sure that your kids are free to learn and that your kids are embraced and accepted in schools pay attention to what you’re doing at the ballot box,” Witt said.