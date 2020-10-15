Gov. Abbott selects Rebeca Huddle, a former appellate justice, for Texas Supreme Court vacancy

EL PASO (Nexstar)— Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Rebeca Huddle for a vacancy on the Texas Supreme Court.

Huddle, currently in private practice as a partner at Baker Botts L.L.P., was previously a Justice on the Texas Court of Appeals for the 1st District in Houston—a position she was appointed to in 2011 by then-Governor Rick Perry.

“She has a proven respect for the rule of law, and for the rule of the Constitution,” Abbott, a former justice himself, said in his announcement from El Paso. “Her legal skills are absolutely extraordinary.”

He said he chose her for the all-Republican high court because of her “broad-based legal skill set.”

“She has a life that’s demonstrated the attributes that we’re looking for,” Abbott said.

Huddle fills the seat held by Justice Paul Green, who retired in August.

“I’ll treat every case as the most important case that comes before us,” Huddle, an El Paso native and first-generation American, said.

“I’m so deeply honored to do the work that’s awaiting me at the Texas Supreme Court,” Huddle said.

“I understand the magnitude of the trust and responsibility that the governor is placing in me and in every Justice of the Supreme Court,” Huddle continued.

Huddle was born in El Paso and attended Stephen F. Austin High School, where Thursday’s announcement took place. She graduated from Stanford University with an undergraduate degree in political science and earned her law degree at the University of Texas School of Law.

Her term expires in Dec. 2022, according to the Clerk of the Texas Supreme Court.

The governor’s visit coincided with a spike in COVID-19 cases, prompting a surge in state resources to the region, including additional delivery of personal protective equipment and the launch of a pilot program for school systems.

“The State of Texas now has the ability to conduct 100,000 15-minute rapid tests per day to identify whether or not COVID exists,” Abbott said.

El Paso’s mayor called the increase “an unprecedented amount of new cases which require action in order to slow the spread.”