Gov. Abbott gives remarks, holds roundtable talk on public safety at 12:15 p.m.

Texas Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott participates in a Texas Public Policy Foundation event on Jan. 14

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will discuss his legislative priorities as they relate to “ensuring a safer future for the state Texas,” at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

The governor is hosting a roundtable discussion with law enforcement and other officials in Austin, and then he’ll hold a short press conference afterward, his office said in a press release. Those participating in the roundtable include:

  • Mitch Landry, Texas Municipal Police Association deputy executive director
  • Kevin Masters, Governor’s Public Safety Office senior strategy analyst
  • Col. Steve McCraw, Texas DPS executive director
  • Manny Ramirez, Fort Worth Police Officers Association president
  • Marvin Ryals, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas president
  • Alden Southmayd, Bee County Sheriff
  • Joell Sullivan-McNew, SafeHorns president
  • Jennifer Tharp, Comal County criminal district attorney

We will stream the roundtable and press conference on our website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday