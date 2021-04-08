COVID INFO COVID INFO

DSHS to provide weekly COVID-19 vaccine update Thursday as new cases and hospitalizations trend down

Texas Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Department of State Health Services will provide an update to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts on Thursday at 2 p.m.

So far, the state has administered nearly 13 million doses. Almost 5 million Texans are fully vaccinated, and the other 8 million have received their first dose.

The state is also seeing a near 9-month low in hospitalizations so far in April, hovering just below 3,000, numbers Texas hasn’t seen since June 2020.

The weekly average of new cases, hospitalizations and fatalities across the state are all down as well.

Maggie Glynn will have more on the state’s update on KXAN at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link