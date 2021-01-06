LIVE: Capitol grounds closed, dozens still rallying at Texas Capitol as Congress electoral vote count paused

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite the rain, dozens of people gathered in front of the Texas Capitol waving signs, American flags and Trump flags on the same day the Congress is set to count electoral votes in Washington, D.C.

The rally, which according to a Facebook event is called “Operation Occupy The Capitol Texas,” coincides with others around the country and in the nation’s capital. The event description notes “We will stand with states across the country to show our elected officials we will not stand for corruption!”

Although violent clashes happened in Washington, D.C., the Austin protest has remained peaceful. As of 2:40 p.m.. Austin police said they are not at the capitol, but the Texas Department of Public Safety is.

Texas DPS closed the Texas Capitol grounds before 2 p.m.

Supporters of President Donald Trump have rallied this week in support of the president’s unproven claims of widespread voter fraud, and some broke into the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, causing lockdown and evacuations. Judges, including the Supreme Court, have rejected almost all legal challenges from Trump and his allies related to the election. Additionally, election officials representing both political parties, leaders in battleground states and former attorney general, William Barr, also said there was no widespread fraud during the November election.

Aprotester named Jason explained many people there are hoping they can make a difference in the vote count and hope their protest will “at least have the government look at the possible election fraud.”

“I think the more divided people are, the easier they’re controlled, you know, so hopefully it’s something good to come of all this,” he said.

Stephanie Phelps, who attended the Austin protest, said she and others were standing in support of President Trump, “who has been fighting for us for the last four years. And we all voted for him.”

“We believe in America, we believe in Liberty, we believe that the election was stolen,” Phelps said. “And we believe that it’s time to take this country back — then that’s why we’re here.”