AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)— One week after a school shooting massacre in Uvalde, is that rather than thoughts and prayers, solely, after mass shootings—they want action to be taken by those who have the power to do so.

In a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker of the House, Dade Phelan, Gov. Gregg Abbott requested they begin special legislative committees.

This is less action than some lawmakers have called for. Some have asked Abbott to call them back for an entire special legislative session. This would allow new legislation to pass more immediately, that could create new laws.

Part of Abbot’s letter reads, “I request that these committees review what steps previous legislatures have enacted, what resources the State has made available to local school districts, and make recommendations to the Legislature and the Executive Branch so that meaningful action can be made on, among other things, the following topics to prevent future school shootings:



School safety Mental health Social media Police training Firearm safety

There is already a House interim committee on Youth Health and Safety. One of its areas of focus is, “The expansion o f prevention efforts and the strengthening of service systems to permit the behavioral health challenges face by Texas youth to be addressed closer to their homes.”

Abbott, in his letter said the new special committees he’s requesting is an effort to “reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence.”