AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he is endorsing candidates running Congress the Rio Grande Valley.

Congressional District 15

On Wednesday, Abbott announced that he endorsing Monica De La Cruz for Congressional District 15, according to a press release from Texans for Greg Abbott.

“Monica De La Cruz is a mother and small business owner who understands what it will take to stop inflation and get our country back on track,” Abbott said. “She is a true champion for the men and women of law enforcement and will work hard to secure our border.”

Congressional District 28

A news release from Texans for Greg Abbott stated the governor is endorsing Casandra “Cassy” Garcia for Congressional District 28.

“Cassy Garcia is endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council and as the wife of a Border Patrol agent, she knows first-hand the consequences of President Biden’s open border policies,” Abbott said.

Congressional District 34

On Wednesday, the governor announced that he is endorsing Congresswoman Mayra Flores for re-election to Congressional District 34.

“Congresswoman Mayra Flores has proven she is a strong and effective representative for the people of Texas’ 34th Congressional District,” Abbott said. “Mayra has delivered results for her constituents, fought to lower utility prices, and supports the men and women of our Customs and Border Patrol who are working hard to secure our border.”