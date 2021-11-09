Texas Medical Board suspends Raymondville MRT

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (Valley Central) — The Texas Board of Medical Radiological Technology temporarily suspended the medical license of Eduardo Elizondo, MRT of Raymondville on November 5.

In a release by the Texas Medical Board, the decision was made after discovering that Elizondo had two incidents with police involved. Elizondo had a police report filed against him for an alleged arson on September 4, and he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a third degree felony, on October 8.

According to the release, a temporary suspension hearing will be held and Elizondo’s temporary suspension remains in place until the board takes further action.