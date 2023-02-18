HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Analysts are tracking a trend indicating that fewer Texans are lovesick at the alter than in years past.

A study conducted by QuoteWizard indicated the number of people getting married in Texas has dropped by 14% since 2011.

Nationwide, 49% of the population is married, 11% of people are divorced and 33% of people have never been married. The study does not include the number of people who are widowed.

In Texas, 50% of people are married, 10% are divorced and 33% have never been married.

The study shows the states with the highest divorce rates are California, Alabama and Arkansas. In Utah and Iowa, divorces have increased by as much as 8%.

On the other hand, marriages have increased by as much as 7% in Mississippi, Colorado, Utah and Montana.

With rates representing the number of marriages and divorces per 1,000 people in each state, Texas has a divorce rate of two and a marriage rate of five.

Some other key findings are that men who earn over $100,000 a year are the most likely to be married while women who earn between $75,000 to $100,000 a year have the highest divorce rates.