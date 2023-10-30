WEBB COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Houston resident was arrested for smuggling five Mexican immigrants in a stolen vehicle, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced.

Benjamin Patricio, of Houston, has been charged with evading, smuggling of persons and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Troopers arrested Patricio north of Laredo in Webb County after he was stopped on a state highway and escaped the stolen vehicle into a field.

Patricio was soon located hiding in the brush with the assistance of U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Lieutenant Chris Olivarez with DPS announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Harris County, about 300 miles away from Webb County.

The five immigrants were dressed in camouflage and U.S. Army uniforms, Olivarez said.

They were all referred to U.S. Border Patrol for further investigation.