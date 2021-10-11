Texas man shoots officer, woman and child

SEGUIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Seguin Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting an officer, a woman and a child.

Police have identified the man as Rodney Juarez, 56.

Sunday morning, police responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Juarez shot an officer after they arrived at the location. The officer sustain serious but non-life-threatening injuries said a release.

At the scene, police also found a woman and a child with gunshot wounds. Both were also taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Juarez is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police told CBS affiliate KEYE that the officer sustained gunshot injuries to the arms, neck, and head.

Seguin’s public information officer confirmed to KEYE that Juarez and the woman were in a relationship.

This is an active investigation by the Seguin PD Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers.