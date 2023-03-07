El PASO, Texas (ValleyCentral ) — A Texas man was sentenced to over four years in prison on charges of conspiracy to import controlled substances, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Eduardo Aletse Herrera, 20, of Cuidad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico tried to enter the United States on July 28, 2022, according to court documents.

During a vehicle inspection at the Ysleta Port of Entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered nine bundles hidden throughout the car. Five of the bundles were carrying 12.8 pounds of cocaine and the remaining four bundles tested positive for 9.8 pounds of fentanyl.

On Nov. 30, Herrera pleaded guilty to one count in the eight-count indictment.