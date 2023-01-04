CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Corpus Christi man is facing life in prison after a deadly crime spree, which included a bank robbery, authorities announced.

Anthony Dwayne Carrington, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas stated.

On Aug. 8, 2022, Carrington entered the American Bank located on South Padre Island Drive and approached the teller while holding a silver pistol, the release stated.

According to the release, he pointed the gun at the teller, demanding all the money from the drawer. Carrington warned the employee not to press the alarm, and the teller complied.

“Further investigation revealed two shootings that occurred a short distance from the bank within 45 minutes of the robbery – an attempted murder in a private residence and a homicide at P.F. Chang’s restaurant,” the release stated.

Authorities stated that Carrington was an employee at the P.F. Chang’s.

Carrington was taken into custody following a traffic stop, but had discarded the firearm using in the robbery and shootings, the release stated. Authorities were able to recover the weapon in an empty grass lot.

“Carrington ultimately admitted to shooting the individual at the private residence, shooting a co-worker at P.F. Chang’s, robbing American Bank and being in possession of the firearm despite being a previously convicted felon,” the release stated.

Carrington is scheduled for sentencing March 29. He currently faces up to 25 years for the robbery and seven years for brandishing the firearm. The sentences must be served consecutively to any other prison terms, authorities stated.