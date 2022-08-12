DENTON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man collapsed and died after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a child.

On Thursday, 57-year-old Edward Leclair was found guilty of sexual assault of a child, according to a press release from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

After being found guilty in the 16th District Court at the Denton County Courthouse, Judge Lee Gabriel ordered Leclair be taken into custody.

The release stated that Leclair was then taken to a holding cell where he collapsed.

The Fire Department and EMS responded to the incident, and Leclair was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A report by the Associated Press stated that Leclair drank from a large water bottle containing a “cloudy liquid” as he was found guilty.

The case is now being investigated by the Texas Rangers, the release stated.