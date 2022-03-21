CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man from Corpus Christi plead guilty to conspiring to steal military equipment and conducting an illegal gambling business.

Nathan Nichols, 46, admitted to conspiring with others to steal U.S. Army property valued at $2,176,000. Nichols had been in contact with someone who was responsible for the theft, and bought it for resale. Once he had the items, he listed them on eBay, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

Authorities executed a search warrant on his residence in July of 2021 where they discovered military equipment including: laser range fingers, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, night vision scopes and laser aiming devices. All of the property belonged to the U.S. Army, the release stated.

In a separate Case, Nichols was found to be the co-owner of Theo’s Bar and the owner of Lady Luck. Both facilities were used for illegal gambling, with simulated slot machines that allowed users to receive winnings in cash.

Nichols agreed to forfeit $2,185,218.73 as part of his guilty pleas. He faces up to five years in prison for each conviction.

His sentencing has been set for June 21, according to the release.