Texas man arrested for indecency inside a Walmart

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Aransas Pass Police Department has arrested a man for multiple charges of indecency after exposing himself inside a Walmart.

Aransas Pass police originally asked the public for help in identifying the man on Tuesday, following a report from a victim on Monday.

The suspect exposed “his genitals and committed a deviant sex act in front of [a] girl between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Monday,” according to NBC affiliate KRIS.

With the assistance of tips, police were able to identify and arrest 23-year-old Gavin Lovett.

Lovett was also found to have had two other incidences of indecency.

At least one occurred at another south Texas Walmart. The other had not been reported till after the police’s original release.

Aransas Police thanked the public for coming together and assisting in the arrest of Lovett.

We want to say thank you! But a bigger thank you goes out to everyone in the community who came together, submitted tips, phone calls, and messages to get this person identified… Because of citizens like you, he was identified and arrested less than 24 hours after his crime was reported. The Aransas Pass Police Department

Poice are hopeful that any additional incidents involving Lovett have been captured on video.