HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for assault after he bit a constable deputy, according to authorities.

Dementrick Mosley was arrested on a charge of assault on a public servant, according to a post by Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

On May 22, deputies responded to a disturbance at the 2700 block of Spring Dusk Lane, where they identified the suspect as Mosley.

Police state that Mosley refused to comply and became aggressive. While being detained, Mosley bit a deputy “causing visible injury and pain.”

A warrant was completed as he was admitted to the hospital, and the following day, he was taken into custody.

Mosley was issued a bond amount of $30,000.