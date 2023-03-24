CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man has been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills causing someone to die.

Ricardo Julyan Kross Rios, 21, of Corpus Christi was arrested Thursday morning on charges of delivery of fentanyl resulting in death and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, the release stated, a release from U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani stated.

Kross Rios is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mitchel Neurock this morning.

A federal grand jury in Corpus Christi returned the two-count indictment on Wednesday, which alleges that on Dec. 9, 2022, Rios possessed and delivered a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. The use of this drug resulted in the death of a person, the indictment stated.

If convicted of distributing fentanyl causing death, Rios faces up to life in prison. He could also be fined up to $1 million. The possession of fentanyl with the intention to distribute carries a 20-year maximum sentence.