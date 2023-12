DALLAS (KDAF) — Feeling lucky? Check your lottery tickets!

A $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket was sold in Brownwood for the Cash Five drawing. The winning numbers were 4 – 12 – 22 – 32 – 34.

The ticket was sold at Food Plaza #3 on Highway 377 South in Brownwood, in west Texas.

The Texas Lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”