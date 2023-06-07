AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas lawmakers passed a bill that advocates have been wanting for years. The legislation is getting rid of sales tax on feminine hygiene and baby products.

With the passing of Senate Bill 379, women’s mensural products will be tax free. This includes tampons and menstural cups.

The legislation passed by a vote of 129-14.

The measure to repeal sales tax on feminine hygiene and baby products was introduced in the House by State Rep. Donna Howard, a Democrat representing District 48, in Austin.

Howard has introduced similar legislation every session since 2017, talking about the financial benefits of the legislation before the final vote.

“This is something that will really help our Texas families get some tax relief, and I am very appreciative of all the support. I move passage,” Howard said.

One Valley resident mentioned how this bill could help low income women.

“There is a lot of women out there that struggle to buy these type of products. So I think any help that they can get at all would be really beneficial to them,” Donna Garcia said.

Senate Bill 379 will also include removing sales tax on diapers and baby wipes.

Nayla Alvarado, an expectant mother, told ValleyCentral the timing to pass the bill is just right for her family.

“As an upcoming mom, I’m nine months already, my baby is gonna be born any time soon. Seeing that it’s tax free, for me, it’s beneficial,” Alvarado said.

The bill also includes removing sales tax from maternity clothes and breastfeeding products.

The legislation now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott. His office released a statement in August supporting the measure and is expected to sign the bill.