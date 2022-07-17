HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas House Committee will release a preliminary report today after a month of investigating the mass shooting in Uvalde that left 21 dead.

The committee announced Wednesday that Uvalde community members will receive first access to the preliminary report and 77-minute video from a Robb Elementary School hallway camera.

Details of the report are expected to focus on the facts of the attack, including a chronological sequence of events, a timeline, a law enforcement manifest and details on the shooter.

Almost two months after the tragedy, parents and the community are anticipating the news of this report to answer some of their questions about that May 24 day.

