Texas HHS launches Enhanced Postpartum Care services

Source: Texas Health and Human Services Commission

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced the launch of an enhanced postpartum care services package for eligible women enrolled in Healthy Texas Women, called HTW Plus (HTW).

The commission said beginning Sept. 1, about 90,000 (HTW) clients will automatically receive this new care coverage for up to 12 months.

In addition to the array of core women’s services offered by the HTW program, HTW Plus provides physical health, mental health, and substance use disorder services that address asthma, diabetes, hypertension, certain cardiovascular conditions, perinatal mood and anxiety disorders including postpartum depression, and substance use disorders including drug, alcohol, and tobacco use, said the commission.

For additional information, click here.

