Texas Health and Human Services Commission awards $125 million in grants for substance use disorder treatment

AUSTIN, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is awarding $125 million in grants to be used towards substance use disorder treatment.

According to HHSC officials, the grant is being awarded to 100 awardees and is meant to provide prevention, intervention and treatment services for individuals at-risk for substance use disorders.

“With these funds, we’re strengthening our communities by supporting vital treatment and recover programs for Texans in needs, ” said Sonja Gaines, HHS deputy executive commissioner for Intellectual and Developmental Disability and Behavioral Health Services.

For more information on accessing behavioral health services in Texas, please visit MentalHealthTx.org or, if you are a Texas resident, you can dial 2-1-1 to learn about programs and services.