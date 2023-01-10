BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A grandmother and her four grandchildren have been reported missing, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Osorio, 58; Lovely Sanchez, 9; Melanie Sanchez, 8; Manuel Sanchez, 6 and Juan Sanchez, 6, were last seen at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the 15000 block of US Hwy 181 South.

Deputies say Osorio, the children’s grandma, was last seen leaving the listed location with the children. The five individuals were reported missing Monday.

“The grandmother may have health issues that may require medication,” a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office post read.

Osorio is described by deputies as a 5-foot-5-inch, 180-pound woman with hazel eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, maroon beanie, black jogging pants and pink crocs.

Lovely Sanchez is describes as a 9-year-old girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 45 pounds and is 4 feet tall. Lovely was last seen wearing a black coat with gold stars, blue jean pants and white shoes.

Melanie Sanchez is an 8-year-old girl with hazel eyes and brown hair. Melanie is 3-feet-6-inches and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt with stars, black leggings and black Nike shoes with pink laces.

Juan Sanchez is a 6-year-old boy with brown eyes and brown hair. Juan weighs 23 pounds and is 3-feet-2-inches. He was last seen wearing a black sweater over a black shirt with a pirate skull and red heart over the eye and blue jean pants.

Manuel Sanchez is a 6-year-old boy with brown curly long hair and brown eyes. Manuel is 3 feet 6 inches and weighs 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, grey and green shoes.

Anyone with information on the missing persons’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

Osorio is being charged with harboring a runaway, a class A misdemeanor punishable up to one year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000, and interfering with child custody, a state jail felony punishable up to two years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000.