Texas Governor explains why you don’t have power

HOUSTON (CW39) Today the Governor of Texas explained why your home does not have power and who is behind the scenes controlling those decisions.

Right now, there still remains about 10,000 megawatts that are Off-the-Grid. As a result it’s not contributing to power in the state.

People want to know how decisions are made about whose power is turned off and whose power is left on.

The Governor explained exactly how that process works.

Decisions about power outages are made by either City owned utilities or Co-op owned utilities. It would not be any state-based but it’s still that makes those decisions. Except power outages by investor-owned utilities. Those are regulated by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC). Those include for the most part Encore CenterPoint Energy AEP and Texas New Mexico Power.

An order has been made to ensure that everybody that is subject to regulation by the PUC will have access to power on at least a rotating basis, during the remaining time period – and until power is fully up and running.