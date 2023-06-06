AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that a disaster declaration has been issued for the regions impacted by severe storms and flooding that began in late May and have continued into early June.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, the declaration covers the Amarillo area, as well as the following counties:

Bailey County;

Briscoe County;

Castro County;

Deaf Smith County;

Garza County;

Hale County;

Lamb County;

Lynn County;

Potter County;

Randall County;

Parmer County;

Roberts County.

“The State of Texas stands ready to help provide any and all support and assistance so all impacted Texans can begin to rebuild and recover from damage to their homes and businesses,” Abbott said in the release. “All Texans who were affected by the storms in Northwest Texas are encouraged to report damages through the iSTAT damage survey so state and local officials can determine if the state meets the requirements for additional federal assistance. I thank all state and local emergency response personnel who continue to help these communities recover from severe storms.”

Officials said in the release that local and state officials are assessing damage across the impacted region, which will also continue as the flood waters recede. Determinations will be made about “the eligibility of various forms of federal disaster assistance” for individuals. Abbott’s office also encouraged residents to fill out the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool to self-report damage, a website that officials with the city of Canyon encouraged their residents to use earlier this month.

Officials also said that the Multi-Agency Resource Center will continue to be open in Deaf Smith County on Wednesday. According to previous reports, this center is aimed at supporting individuals and families impacted by recent flooding in the San Jose community of Hereford. The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the First Baptist Church Gym, located at 501 Sampson Street in Hereford.

This comes as the Texas Game Wardens have been assisting the Potter County Sheriff’s Office with “swift-water search and rescue needs.” According to a news release from the Texas Game Wardens, search and rescue teams have facilitated multiple vehicle-related rescues at low-level water crossings.

“Through strong interagency efforts and intensive training, Texas Game Wardens were prepared and ready to respond to an incident in the Panhandle,” Potter County Game Warden Ryan Hunter said in the release. “The search and rescue team maintains highly skilled members across the state and has a long history of supporting local authorities during times of severe weather crisis.”

Wardens have also assisted with enforcement efforts for the Potter County disaster declaration, the release said.

“With severe weather and rain expected through the week, Texas Game Wardens will continue to work closely alongside local agencies and officials to coordinate response efforts to the current flooding event in the Amarillo area,” the release said.