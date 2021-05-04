Texas GLO says reimbursement programs now available

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced the application for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Programs (HARP) is now available.

According to a news release from Commissioner Bush, the programs are available for all eligible counties affected by flooding events in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley in 2018 and 2019, as well as Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019.

The Texas General Land Office said they allocated $137.8 million of Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for repair or reconstruction of owner-occupied single-family homes and reimbursement up to $50,000 for certain out-of-pocket expenses incurred for reconstruction, rehabilitation, or mitigation.

Repayment of SBA loans is also eligible for reimbursement.

“Southeast Texas and the Rio Grande Valley have been hit time and again by torrential rains and devastating flooding,” said Commissioner Bush. “The GLO is committed to leveraging these critical recovery dollars quickly and efficiently to help thousands of Texans to rebuild their homes and livelihoods.”