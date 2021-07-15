Texas Game Wardens arrest one, detain four migrants following car chase

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Texas Game Wardens arrested five people following a car chase near Raymondville, according to Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

Texas Game Wardens were heading toward Port Mansfield on Wednesday to a NASBLA airboat class when a Game Warden tried to pull over a driver for a traffic stop. However, the driver refused to stop, which started a car chase.

PHOTO: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office

The chase started West of El Sauz Ranch Road and continued to Raymondville. During the chase, the driver, later identified as Krista Marie Trevino, was letting passengers “bail out of the vehicle.” The passengers ran through a wet field and toward a tree line.

After reaching Raymondville Willacy County deputies, Raymondville PD, and DPS were standing by. The chase ended in Raymondville without injuries.

Trevino, the driver, was arrested on multiple state charges and Game Wardens began the search to find the passengers.

PHOTO: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office

Coincidentally, the Game Warden used their recent airboat training to search the area and find four individuals that ran away from the vehicle.

Officers later discovered that the passengers were migrants and were turned over to Border Patrol.