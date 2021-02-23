Texas DSHS to resume COVID-19 vaccinations

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Texas Department of State Health Services said COVID-19 operations have resumed after a week’s worth of winter storms canceled first dose vaccine distributions.
Last week, Hidalgo County officials said due to continued issues with electricity and water associated with the last week’s weather, the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services shut down some of its facilities and redirecting residents to other facilities in some cases.
Texas vaccinations had resumed by the weekend in many counties after the state’s power crisis brought shipping delays, canceled appointments, and destroyed vaccines.
State health officials remained optimistic Monday that COVID-19 vaccine distribution would get back on track.
