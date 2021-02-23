Texas DSHS to resume COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. The first experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus, its manufacturer announced Thursday, June 11 — a long-awaited step in the global vaccine race. The vaccine, developed by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., will be tested in 30,000 volunteers — some given the real shot and some a dummy shot. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Texas Department of State Health Services said COVID-19 operations have resumed after a week’s worth of winter storms canceled first dose vaccine distributions.

Last week, Hidalgo County officials said due to continued issues with electricity and water associated with the last week’s weather, the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services shut down some of its facilities and redirecting residents to other facilities in some cases.

Texas vaccinations had resumed by the weekend in many counties after the state’s power crisis brought shipping delays, canceled appointments, and destroyed vaccines.

State health officials remained optimistic Monday that COVID-19 vaccine distribution would get back on track.

COVID-19 vaccinations resume across Texas. Texas COVID-19 vaccine sign-up info: https://t.co/5qFg3Wssk0



Know a vaccine-eligible person with no internet? Tell them to dial 2-1-1 for referral to a local provider. #EveryDoseMatters for a #HealthyTexas. #COVID19TX pic.twitter.com/5Jh203r5S4 — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) February 23, 2021

