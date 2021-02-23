Texas DSHS to resume COVID-19 vaccinations

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Texas Department of State Health Services said COVID-19 operations have resumed after a week’s worth of winter storms canceled first dose vaccine distributions.

Edinburg CISD, city of Edinburg, Hidalgo County to host second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Last week, Hidalgo County officials said due to continued issues with electricity and water associated with the last week’s weather, the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services shut down some of its facilities and redirecting residents to other facilities in some cases.

Texas vaccinations had resumed by the weekend in many counties after the state’s power crisis brought shipping delays, canceled appointments, and destroyed vaccines.

State health officials remained optimistic Monday that COVID-19 vaccine distribution would get back on track.

For any information on the next COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Rio Grande Valley, click below:

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: COVID-19 vaccination distribution in the RGV

