Texas DPS Troopers search for suspect after shots fired during car chase

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — Texas DPS Troopers are searching for a suspect that exchanged gunfire with a trooper Friday night.

Around 11:12 pm, Friday night a female Texas DPS trooper attempted to pull over a white Infinity car and a pursuit engaged.

During the events, the suspect and the trooper exchanged gunfire near El Chaparral Street in Rio Grande City, according to Texas DPS.

The trooper involved was not hit and the suspect took off from the scene. The suspect has not been found and it’s unclear if the suspect is wounded.

At this hour, multiple Texas DPS troopers and AirMed crews are responding to assist in the search for the suspect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.