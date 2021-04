FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas DPS trooper is in the hospital and one person in police custody after a shooting in Haslet, Texas on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Salida Road in Haslet near Fort Worth.

The trooper, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital in Fort Worth. He is in serious condition, according to MedStar Mobile Medcare.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.