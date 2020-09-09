Texas DPS set for annual commercial vehicle inspection push

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas of Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers, inspectors and investigators will increase commercial vehicle inspections as part of this year’s International Roadcheck.

DPS said during this 72-hour enforcement effort they will make sure commercial motor vehicles and drivers are in compliance with federal regulations and increase safety on roadways.

This year’s Roadcheck runs through Friday, Sept. 11.

Roadcheck is sponsored by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), and every year, CVSA selects a specific category to focus inspection efforts on. This year, the emphasis will be on driver requirements, said the release.

DPS said inspectors will check and verify a driver’s documents; that includes their credentials, inspection reports, seat belt usage, fatigue and more.

In addition, on the vehicle portion, inspectors will check brakes, cargo, exhaust systems, steering, suspension, cargo and other essential parts of the commercial motor vehicle, said DPS.