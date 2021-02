KILLEEN, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 18: Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd informing Texans about the ArcGIS Survey123.

Chief Kidd said if you have or had frozen pipe water damage to your home, to please fill out this survey to explain your damages.

Residents from all 254 Texas counties need to report in order to be eligible. Information will be share with FEMA Region 6.