SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas correctional officer was arrested after allegedly smuggling contraband and narcotics into a detention facility, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

According to the affidavit, 40-year-old Dexter Obryan Sistrunk of Converse, is alleged to have smuggled contraband such as heroin, methamphetamine and tobacco to inmates in return for money.

Sistrunk is charged with attempting to provide contraband in prison, federal records indicate.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.